MDEQ issues water contact advisory after sewage discharge in Flowood

(MDEQ)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has issued a water contact advisory following sewage discharge in Flowood.

According to MDEQ, wastewater is going into an unnamed tributary before flowing into the confluence of Mill Creek and Pelahatchie Bay.

MDEQ says the advisory continues to a line from the west end of Pelican Place off Audubon Point Drive to the end of Forest Pointe Drive.

The department encourages residents to take precautions if you are near these points until the situation has been resolved.

