Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local emergency for the city of Jackson after severe storms swept through the capital city.

According to the city, the storms that generated straight-line winds of “up to 80 miles an hour” on Friday caused multiple trees to fall, resulting in power outages across Jackson.

The City says there is significant damage to structures throughout Jackson, such as traffic signals and the Public Safety Communications and Information Building.

“As a result [of the storm damage], the City of Jackson will need additional assistance beyond its city personnel to remove trees and repair traffic signals and city facilities,” the release read.

The emergency order is effective immediately and will be reviewed at the next regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council.

Additional details will be added shortly.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.