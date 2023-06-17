St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

LHS completes renovation of field house 18 months after fire damage

LHS completes renovation of its athletic field house 18 months after fire damage
LHS completes renovation of its athletic field house 18 months after fire damage(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been a hard 18 months for the football team at Laurel High School, having no field house for its program.

Now, nearly two seasons later, players will be able to use the facility again after a fire caused severe damage.

“It gave us an opportunity to reinvent, re-imagine, what we were able to offer our young men,” Laurel School District Superintendent Toy Watts said. “We’ve always had a top of the line football program in the Laurel School District. We’re known for it and so I just believe that this right here’s the icing on the cake for that program.”

The renovation hasn’t been easy, said athletic director/head football coach Ryan Earnest.

While the absence of a field house had taken away some of the routine and normalcy,’ Earnest said the kids had been incredible.

“It’s been a challenge for them, having to operate without a field house, but they’ve been resilient, they’ve shown the great character that we try to instill in them each and every day,” Earnest said. “So, just proud, just elated, this morning.”

A returning player, Kobe Pierce says that the film room is greatly improved, noting that the entire project is a blessing.

“Way better than it was ,” Pierce said. “It was a hard 18 months for us, and they did a good job for us.

“I really like it. It’s an amazing thing for us.”

The Laurel School District also renovated its “Pink House” for its female student-athletes.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
GENERIC LIGHTNING
More than 150,000 power outages across Mississippi due to severe weather
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
WLBT at 10p - VOD - clipped version
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
WLBT at 10p - clipped version