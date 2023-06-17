Jackson opening several cooling stations for residents to pick up ice, charge phones

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The thousands of people in Jackson still without power following Friday’s storms can now get relief at cooling stations across the city.

Jackson is partnering with several groups to open cooling stations where residents can pick up ice and charge their smartphones.

The centers will be open from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on June 17 at these locations:

Word and Worship Church, at Hanging Moss Road and I-220

Unitarian Universalist Church of Jackson, 3209 N. West St.

Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St.

Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.

Smith Robertson Museum, 500 Bloom St.

MS Move, Hemp World, 4270 Robinson Rd., off of Highway 18

Individuals who are unable to get to a cooling station can contact the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline at 1 (844) 435-7801.

