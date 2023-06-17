St. Jude Dream Home
Jackson opening several cooling stations for residents to pick up ice, charge phones

(KEYC, File)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The thousands of people in Jackson still without power following Friday’s storms can now get relief at cooling stations across the city.

Jackson is partnering with several groups to open cooling stations where residents can pick up ice and charge their smartphones.

The centers will be open from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on June 17 at these locations:

  • Word and Worship Church, at Hanging Moss Road and I-220
  • Unitarian Universalist Church of Jackson, 3209 N. West St.
  • Tougaloo Community Center, 318 Vine St.
  • Champion Community Center, 1355 Hattiesburg St.
  • Smith Robertson Museum, 500 Bloom St.
  • MS Move, Hemp World, 4270 Robinson Rd., off of Highway 18

Individuals who are unable to get to a cooling station can contact the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition Crisis Hotline at 1 (844) 435-7801.

Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
