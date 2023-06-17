Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A call for a welfare check at a Collins residence resulted in the discovery of two people dead in what law enforcement is treating as a murder-suicide.

Collins Police Department Chief Joey Ponder said officers discovered two bodies at 105 Rebecca Road Friday evening.

“We’re looking at this as a possible murder-suicide,” Ponder said. “We’re not 100 percent sure, and we’re still investigating, but that’s what we believe at this time.”

Ponder said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation.

No other details were available at this time, but this report will be updated as information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.