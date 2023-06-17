St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Investigation underway in Collins in incident that left 2 dead

Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
Welfare check leads to discovery of two bodies at Collins residence
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A call for a welfare check at a Collins residence resulted in the discovery of two people dead in what law enforcement is treating as a murder-suicide.

Collins Police Department Chief Joey Ponder said officers discovered two bodies at 105 Rebecca Road Friday evening.

“We’re looking at this as a possible murder-suicide,” Ponder said. “We’re not 100 percent sure, and we’re still investigating, but that’s what we believe at this time.”

Ponder said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was assisting in the investigation.

No other details were available at this time, but this report will be updated as information becomes available.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
GENERIC LIGHTNING
More than 150,000 power outages across Mississippi due to severe weather
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed

Latest News

From left to right: Miguel Berry, 29, and Joseph Spring, 31
Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search
Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms
Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms
Ashley's Morning Forecast
WLBT at 10p - VOD - clipped version
LHS completes renovation of its athletic field house 18 months after fire damage
LHS completes renovation of field house 18 months after fire damage