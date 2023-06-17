St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search

Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search
Hinds County escapee captured after 19-day search(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County escapee has been captured three weeks after escaping the Raymond Detention Center.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Joseph Spring, 31, escaped the jail on May 29 with Michael Lewis, who was captured later that day.

Sheriff Jones says Spring was arrested by the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force after a “brief vehicle encounter” in Jackson.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Miguel Berry, was also arrested. He has been charged with felony fleeing and hindering prosecution by HCSO deputies.

Kayce Knight, 36, and Michael Lynn Allen, 45, were previously charged with accessory and aiding and abetting in connection with Spring earlier this month.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
GENERIC LIGHTNING
More than 150,000 power outages across Mississippi due to severe weather
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

Latest News

Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms
Mayor Lumumba issues local emergency following power outages due to storms
Ashley's Morning Forecast
WLBT at 10p - VOD - clipped version
LHS completes renovation of its athletic field house 18 months after fire damage
LHS completes renovation of field house 18 months after fire damage