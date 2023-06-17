St. Jude Dream Home
Four-star QB flips commitment from the Florida Gators to Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss quarterback room under Lane Kiffin continues to add more firepower.

Saturday, four-star QB Austin Simmons, who was originally committed to the University of Florida, flipped his commitment to the Rebels.

On top of the commitment, the elite prospect from Moore Haven, Florida has reclassified from joining the Rebels in 2025 to join Ole Miss this upcoming season.

He was the No. 4 ranked QB in the country in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports.

Simmons will join a crowded QB room this fall that most notably includes last year’s starter Jaxon Dart, graduate transfer Spencer Sanders, and LSU transfer Walker Howard.

He will also play baseball for the university.

