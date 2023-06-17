First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - They have ruled Friday morning’s storm in Southern Warren County an EF1 tornado with 110mph winds. It was on the ground for about 8 miles with a duration of 10minutes. More storms are possible tonight within a few hours of midnight and possibly another round or two on Father’s Day. An unsettled weather pattern will continue this weekend. We have a stalled front across the region and a northwesterly flow that will deliver minor sized disturbances to our area every 18 to 24 hours or so. This may result in strong to severe thunderstorms at times with hail and wind, and of course torrential rain and frequent lightning. Most of this weather will clear out Saturday for the time being. Expect highs in the lower 90s, but areas south and west of Jackson will be in a warmer air mass pushing the highs into the middle and upper 90s. The humidity will see the heat index push 105 to 110 degrees as well, which could cause heat stress danger. Overnight and morning lows will be near 70 degrees. The average high and low this time of year is 90 and 70 degrees. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:09pm.

