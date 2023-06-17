First Alert Forecast: Another batch of severe storms for Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: A few isolated showers will stick around through lunchtime and then fizzle out for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s for this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for a few of the southern counties until 7pm this evening, Heat index values could be as high as 109 degrees. Everyone remains mostly dry for this afternoon and into this evening but another round of severe weather is possible late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Sunday: Another batch of severe weather moves in Sunday with two rounds possible throughout the morning and evening. An enhanced risk (3/5) is in place for Sunday. Damaging winds up to around 70 mph, large hail, and some flash flooding will be possible with these storms. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out with either round of storms. The first round moves in overnight and continues into the later part of Sunday morning. We have a brief break from severe storms, but a few brief showers and storms are possible throughout central Mississippi. The next round of storms move in Sunday night and last overnight into early Monday morning. All modes of severe weather remain possible with this round of storms.

Extended forecast: Showers and storms continue into the Monday holiday as a marginal risk (1/5) will be in place. Storms from Sunday evening will continue throughout the early morning and then die down near lunch time. A few showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon and into Monday evening. Temperatures will continue to be quite toasty throughout the rest of the week with highs in the middle to low 90s.

