Early morning storm damages homes, knocks out power in Collins

The street sign at the intersection of South Fir Avenue and South Third Street in Collins was...
The street sign at the intersection of South Fir Avenue and South Third Street in Collins was damaged by a falling tree during Friday morning's storms.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A powerful thunderstorm that moved through the Pine Belt around 6 a.m. Friday damaged homes, toppled trees and knocked out power in Collins.

Collins Fire Chief John Pope said several homes had some sort of damage from the storm.

“We’re estimating we’ve got anywhere from 10 to 12 homes that have got damage, either light to moderate to significant,” Pope said. “We have some that have heavy damage.”

Charles Waddell was one of the Collins residents who had damage from the storm.

A large tree fell over and took down the carport at his home at the intersection of South Gardenia Avenue

“My wife came in and got me out of bed and said the carport, the house is falling down,” Waddell said. “It sounded like a tornado, kind of a roaring sound going through, so I figured when I got out of bed, half the house would be gone, but it was the tree that fell, and it hit the carport.”

Collins also had some power outages.

A tree at the intersection of South Fir Avenue and Duckworth Street fell over onto power lines, which knocked out power to the south part of town.

It also put the nearby Chic & Chap Giddup boutique and coffee bar out of business for awhile.

“The coffee bar usually opens at 7 a.m. and obviously, we had no electricity (Friday), so we couldn’t open at 7,” said LaDonna Townsend, owner of Chic & Chap Giddup. “I’m glad that everybody is safe and nobody was under (the power lines) when it took place.”

Pope said three vehicle accidents also happened in the Collins area during the storm.

Two of the wrecks involved vehicles striking fallen trees.

Pope said several people were hurt in two of those accidents.

He said the victims were transported to the hospital and were treated for minor or moderate injuries.

