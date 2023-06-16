VIDEO: Tree falls on Terry Road fire station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday morning’s storms caused a tree to fall on top of a fire station on Terry Road in Jackson.

According to officials, a tree fell onto Fire Station 11, bringing down a power line with it.

Firefighters quickly secured the scene and awaited Entergy crews.

There are no reported injuries.

