VIDEO: Tree falls on Terry Road fire station

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday morning’s storms caused a tree to fall on top of a fire station on Terry Road in Jackson.

According to officials, a tree fell onto Fire Station 11, bringing down a power line with it.

Firefighters quickly secured the scene and awaited Entergy crews.

There are no reported injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

