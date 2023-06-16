St. Jude Dream Home
Trees snapped, roads blocked after storms sweep across Central Miss.



By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of Mississippi counties are busy cleaning up and assessing the damage Friday morning after severe weather hit Central Mississippi around 4 a.m.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported dozens of crashes due to slick roads and trees that snapped leaving debris in the roads.

A tornado warning first went out just before 5 a.m. for the southeastern part of Warren County. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings followed for surrounding counties, including Hinds.

Many roads were all but clear around 6 a.m. as high winds and heavy rain made driving conditions extremely difficult.

As many as 160,000 Mississippians were without power Friday morning and Governor Tate Reeves tweeted about the crews working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as of Friday morning.

