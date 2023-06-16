Trees snapped, roads blocked after storms sweep across Central Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of Mississippi counties are busy cleaning up and assessing the damage Friday morning after severe weather hit Central Mississippi around 4 a.m.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported dozens of crashes due to slick roads and trees that snapped leaving debris in the roads.

A tornado warning first went out just before 5 a.m. for the southeastern part of Warren County. Numerous severe thunderstorm warnings followed for surrounding counties, including Hinds.

Many roads were all but clear around 6 a.m. as high winds and heavy rain made driving conditions extremely difficult.

As many as 160,000 Mississippians were without power Friday morning and Governor Tate Reeves tweeted about the crews working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Last night, severe storms hit Mississippi causing debris, downed power lines, and leaving approximately 160,000 without power. Crews are currently working hard to restore power as quickly as possible and damage assessments are underway. No injuries have been reported at this… — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 16, 2023

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported as of Friday morning.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.