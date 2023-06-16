St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Storms take out 911 system in Jackson

If you live in the city of Jackson, you are asked to temporarily call 311 or (601) 960-1111 as an alternative.
If you live in the city of Jackson, you are asked to temporarily call 311 or (601) 960-1111 as...
If you live in the city of Jackson, you are asked to temporarily call 311 or (601) 960-1111 as an alternative.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s severe storms caused outages that have temporarily taken out the 911 system in Jackson.

As of 9:47 a.m., as many as 35,000 outages were reported in Hinds County alone, and as a result, 911 is no longer working.

City of Jackson Spokeswoman Melissa Faith-Payne says AT&T is working to restore power and get 911 up and running.

If you live in the city of Jackson, you are asked to temporarily call 311 or (601) 960-1111 as an alternative.

911 personnel will be manning the phone lines.

The city says, “We apologize for the inconvenience and will alert residents when the 911 system is restored.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Trees down, roads blocked after storms swept across Central Miss.
Trees snapped, roads blocked after storms sweep across Central Miss.
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast