Storms take out 911 system in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s severe storms caused outages that have temporarily taken out the 911 system in Jackson.

As of 9:47 a.m., as many as 35,000 outages were reported in Hinds County alone, and as a result, 911 is no longer working.

City of Jackson Spokeswoman Melissa Faith-Payne says AT&T is working to restore power and get 911 up and running.

If you live in the city of Jackson, you are asked to temporarily call 311 or (601) 960-1111 as an alternative.

911 personnel will be manning the phone lines.

The city says, “We apologize for the inconvenience and will alert residents when the 911 system is restored.”

