Pair of Southern Miss pitchers named All-Americans after historic season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pair of Southern Miss baseball pitchers have earned All-American honors after concluding another historic season in Hattiesburg.

Starting pitcher Tanner Hall, and Madison native, closer Justin Storm, were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings second team and third team Friday.

Hall has been previously named a first-teamer by Collegiate Baseball, the NCBWA, and Perfect Game this month, making him the first Golden Eagle in program history to garner first-team All-American honors in consecutive seasons.

The 2022 Ferris Trophy winner and 2023 Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year registered a 12-4 record with a 2.48 earned run average in 2023. He fanned 124 batters and walked 33 in 112 1/3 innings.

Storms’ best body of work came during the tail end of the season - specifically in the Auburn Regional and Hattiesburg Super Regional - earning his first All-America accolade. He recorded a 7-2 record and a 2.36 ERA over a team-high 29 appearances that spanned 45 2/3 innings.

In five postseason appearances, the Madison native boasted a 4-1 record and allowed just two earned runs over 17 1/3 innings of work, and gave up only 10 hits and four walks to go along with 23 strikeouts over that time.

The Golden Eagles finished 46-20 in Scott Berry’s final season as head coach, hosting an NCAA Super Regional for the second consecutive year for the first time in school history.

