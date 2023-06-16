St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

NWS: Tornado with 110mph winds touched down in Warren County

Storm damage in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Storm damage in Vicksburg, Mississippi.(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A tornado producing 110mph winds touched down in Warren County Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The EF1 tornado was 8.5 miles long, ½ mile wide, and lasted 10 minutes near the Warrenton Community.

It began at 4:39 a.m. and ended at 4:49 a.m.

The tornado spawned as intense storms moved across Central Mississippi, leaving thousands without power and killing a man in Canton.

In Warren County, the storm intensified as it moved southeast, snapping and uprooting trees, the NWS reports.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
Don Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Doctor tells Deion Sanders that he could lose his foot
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with George County Sherriff’s Office reported to a house on...
Homemade explosive device kills one in George Co.
City of Jackson postpones Juneteenth celebration due to severe weather