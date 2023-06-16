St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

More than 150,000 power outages across Mississippi due to severe weather

GENERIC LIGHTNING
GENERIC LIGHTNING(WPTA)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tens of thousands of customers are without power across the state of Mississippi due to severe weather sweeping across the state.

As of 7:03 a.m., more than 150,000 outages were reported, with more than 30,000 reported in Hinds County.

The First Alert Weather Team is in the weather center tracking the storms and their impact on Friday morning’s commute.

See the latest outages here.

See the latest watches and warnings here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

VIDEO: Tree falls on Terry Road fire station
VIDEO: Tree falls on Terry Road fire station
VIDEO: Tree falls on Terry Road fire station
Tree falls on Terry Road fire station
Sequoia Samuels
TBI, FBI join search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home
Leaders give an inside look at youth camps around Jackson
Leaders give an inside look at youth camps around Jackson