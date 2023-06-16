St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went missing.(SCSO/Family)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police recovered a body in North Memphis while searching for a missing girl.

Just after 9:30 Friday morning, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the body found just before midnight was 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

Her body was found on Caldwell Avenue at 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Samuels was reported missing early Thursday morning.

Samuel’s mother Britteny Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense report.

Jaylon Hobson, who police say is Jackson’s boyfriend, is charged will false offense report.

Both are in police custody.

Memphis police have been investigating for 24 hours in the search of Sequoia Samuels.

A special investigator is on the scene waiting to get a search warrant approved for the family home.

Saquoia Samuels
Saquoia Samuels(Memphis Police Dept.)

Her parents informed police she went missing after 6 a.m. and called the police.

There was a massive search effort Thursday.

Departments including MPD, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations worked together in an effort to locate Samuels.

The search lasted overnight in the area near Caldwell Avenue.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

If you live in the city of Jackson, you are asked to temporarily call 311 or (601) 960-1111 as...
Storms take out 911 system in Jackson
Trees down, roads blocked after storms swept across Central Miss.
Trees snapped, roads blocked after storms sweep across Central Miss.
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast