MEMA releases initial assessment of Friday’s severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has released an initial assessment of the impact of Friday’s severe weather.

One death was reported in Madison County.

There are also several reports of homes damaged, trees down, roads blocked, and power outages due to the storms.

The following is preliminary and will change through the assessment process, MEMA said.

Here are the reports of damages so far:

Covington 20 homes

Claiborne 3 homes

Jones 15 homes

Simpson 15 homes

Hinds 11 homes

Madison 1 fatality in Canton; Multiple homes with damages

Warren 2 homes; 1 church

Yazoo 3 homes

If you have sustained damage after severe weather, MEMA encourages you to do three things:

File an insurance claim.

Take photos of the damage to the home.

Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

