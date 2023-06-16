St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

MEMA releases initial assessment of Friday’s severe weather

MEMA releases initial assessment of Friday’s powerful storms
MEMA releases initial assessment of Friday’s powerful storms(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has released an initial assessment of the impact of Friday’s severe weather.

One death was reported in Madison County.

There are also several reports of homes damaged, trees down, roads blocked, and power outages due to the storms.

The following is preliminary and will change through the assessment process, MEMA said.

Here are the reports of damages so far:

  • Covington 20 homes
  • Claiborne 3 homes
  • Jones 15 homes
  • Simpson 15 homes
  • Hinds 11 homes
  • Madison 1 fatality in Canton; Multiple homes with damages
  • Warren 2 homes; 1 church
  • Yazoo 3 homes

If you have sustained damage after severe weather, MEMA encourages you to do three things:

  • File an insurance claim.
  • Take photos of the damage to the home.
  • Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

City of Jackson postpones Juneteenth celebration due to severe weather
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Affidavit reveals gruesome details on death of missing 4-year-old
Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit
Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old