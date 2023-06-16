St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Man says he is buying his mom a house after winning the lottery

A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.
A North Carolina lottery winner says he will buy his mom a house after a $500,000 jackpot win.(Erik Mclean from Pexels via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Greenville, N.C. (Gray News) - A lottery winner in North Carolina says he plans to share some of his winnings with his family.

According to the North Carolina Lottery, Randy Williams, 48, won a Cash 5 jackpot of $518,774 this week.

He told lottery officials that he woke up in the middle of the night on Wednesday to find that his numbers matched to hit the jackpot.

Williams said he couldn’t contain his excitement when he saw the amount he won.

“I just ran through the house hollering,” he said. “I woke my mom up.”

And Williams said he is going to help his mother purchase a home with the money.

“I’m going to buy my mom a house,” he said. “She’s very happy.”

Williams said he told his mom right away after he won.

“She was jumping up and down,” he said. “She was so excited.”

Williams bought the winning ticket on the lottery’s website for $1, according to officials.

“It was just a gut feeling. I always knew I was going to win,” he said.

The 48-year-old arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday to collect his prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings he took home $369,627.

Cash 5 players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or online.

Officials said the odds of winning the Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
Coroner called to Clark Avenue crime scene
2 men found dead in Jackson Wednesday morning; killed in separate incidents, police say
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Ayairia Anderson
Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Leaders give an inside look at youth camps around Jackson
Leaders give an inside look at youth camps around Jackson
Don Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89
Ruth Graham visits with MDOC inmates at chapel dedication.
Ruth Graham helps dedicate new women’s chapel at Mississippi prison
Officials in Florida say five dogs died in an RV fire.
5 dogs die in RV fire before American Kennel Club dog show, officials say