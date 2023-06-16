Leaders give an inside look at youth camps around Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of excited children were engaging in arts and crafts Thursday morning at a host of summer camps in the capital city.

“People are so nice here the teachers are nice. They give us instructions; they help us get better. They are always there for us. The coaches are always there,” Fedelis Malembeckl said.

Mayor Lumumba led the caravan to three stops where a variety of youth camps are currently underway.

This is all part of a partnership with the greater Jackson Arts Council, JPS, and The Jackson Zoo. The first stop was at the Jackson Police training academy, then to the Zoo.

“I’m excited to be here because we are doing different things every day, and we are learning new things. And, we get to paint,” Austin Powell said.

Mayor Lumumba even got in the action and painted with the children.

“We have to make sure we speak of our children in terms of the joy and love and the brilliance that they have,” Mayor Lumumba said.

The last stop was at the Peter Brown Golf Facility, but the rain stopped play.

Still, that didn’t damper the spirits of this crowd of kids and the mayor.

Organizers brought everyone inside where they got the chance to chat with Mayor Lumumba about his career, politics, and even issues in the city.

“It was cool! Especially for him to come out here out of so many golf camps he could have gone to. To come out here is nice,” Malembeckl said.

Mayor Lumumba says having these types of summer camps in Jackson keeps young people off the streets and helps kids stay engaged in interesting and educational activities to occupy their time.

“At some point, they will realize the importance of the decisions they make. The question is when that light clicks on, that we spent enough time so that they understand that there is a community that loves them and their role in the community and be productive participants in that process,” Lumumba said.

These camps will continue through June 30.

