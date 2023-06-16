Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of juveniles crashed their vehicle after driving through a safety checkpoint in Rankin County, sending one of them to the hospital.
According to Rankin County Legal Counsel Paul Holley, deputies witnessed a vehicle with three juveniles drive through a safety checkpoint at Northsore Parkway and Church Road around 4 a.m. Friday.
A short pursuit ensued, ending three miles up the road when the driver attempted to turn and wrecked at Spillway and 471.
One juvenile was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Their charges are being handled through the youth court.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.