Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of juveniles crashed their vehicle after driving through a safety checkpoint in Rankin County, sending one of them to the hospital.

According to Rankin County Legal Counsel Paul Holley, deputies witnessed a vehicle with three juveniles drive through a safety checkpoint at Northsore Parkway and Church Road around 4 a.m. Friday.

A short pursuit ensued, ending three miles up the road when the driver attempted to turn and wrecked at Spillway and 471.

One juvenile was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Their charges are being handled through the youth court.

