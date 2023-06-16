St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit

Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit
Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of juveniles crashed their vehicle after driving through a safety checkpoint in Rankin County, sending one of them to the hospital.

According to Rankin County Legal Counsel Paul Holley, deputies witnessed a vehicle with three juveniles drive through a safety checkpoint at Northsore Parkway and Church Road around 4 a.m. Friday.

A short pursuit ensued, ending three miles up the road when the driver attempted to turn and wrecked at Spillway and 471.

One juvenile was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Their charges are being handled through the youth court.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Affidavit reveals gruesome details on death of missing 4-year-old
Could Mississippi redraw its legislative districts?
Could Mississippi redraw its legislative districts?
911 system in Jackson ‘back up and running’ after storms take it out
911 system in Jackson ‘back up and running’ after storms take it out