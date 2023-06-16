First Alert Forecast: Much quieter this morning behind a path of severe weather that’s left plenty of damage. Storms continue tonight and into the weekend.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday, our storm chances continue with a Slight Risk for severe weather. A 2 out of 5, which we are expecting strong to severe storms on Friday. Highs will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly sunny skies for the conditions.

Lows will fall to the low 70s and upper 60s. Partly cloudy overnight going into Saturday.

We've had our fair share of gusty storms early this morning and now quiet conditions continue into the afternoon.

This Weekend:

Storms are still possible across Central and South Mississippi. Highs will remain in the low to middle 90s. Due to our rain chances continuing through the weekend and the chances for cloud cover, this has helped keep down our temperatures. We will continue to monitor the heat stress conditions over the weekend. But, with temperatures falling from the upper 90s, that helps bring down the stressing heat.

Lows over the weekend hold to the low 70s, with partly cloudy skies.

Next Week: Each day holds chances for showers and storms. Monday through Wednesday, we are tracking mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs remain in the low 90s, with lows continuing into the low 70s.

