First Alert Forecast: more strong to severe storms possible late Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - FRIDAY: After an active start to the day this morning, we are heading into our afternoon on a much quieter note. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s in most locations under a mostly sunny sky. We still need to keep an eye to the sky because there will be the chance for more showers and possible severe weather later on today. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this evening as another disturbance dives in. With a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ in place, damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible with storms able to become severe. Some storms could linger around early tonight with low temperatures in the 70s.

WEEKEND: A chance for scattered downpours and an isolated severe thunderstorm will be possible on Saturday, mainly late in the morning/early in the afternoon. Expect temperatures to reach the lower to a few middle 90s. Heat stress conditions will begin to creep up for areas southwest of the metro where heat indices could be up to 105. Relatively quiet conditions will persist late tomorrow ahead of another wave of storms into Sunday morning. This round could also feature severe weather. Continue to stay weather aware for the next few days.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Unfortunately, we will likely keep this unsettled weather pattern rolling into the week ahead. More waves of showers and storms look possible on a daily basis. The risk for severe weather will be determined closer to time each day as well.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.