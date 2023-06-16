St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

First Alert Forecast: Another round of severe storms possible this weekend

By Ashley Sivik
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Things are quiet here in Central Mississippi compared to earlier this morning but another round of stronger storms will remain possible later into this evening. As of right now, over 100,000 customers are without power from the storms this morning. Conditions will remain mostly quiet with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for some of the southern counties until 8pm this evening. Another round of strong storms remains possible tonight as a slight risk remains in effect. The main threats again with this round will be damaging winds up to 60-70 mph as well as the potential for some larger hail. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Some may see a few lingering showers throughout the rest of tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Saturday and Sunday: A few showers and storms will stick around Saturday morning and into around lunchtime. After that, conditions will dry out of Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. If you have any plans, looks like things will stay quiet for your evening. A stray shower could develop late Saturday night but another batch of strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday. A slight risk (2/5) is in place for Sunday. There appears to be two rounds of storms with the first one happening early Sunday morning. After that moves through we may have a small break before the next round enters Sunday afternoon.

Extended forecast: Tracking the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has now upgraded this disturbance with a 60% chance of cyclone formation in the next seven days. We are a ways out but will continue to keep you updated. Next week will continue to be hot and steamy as temperatures will be in the middle to lower 90s. A chance for showers and summertime thunderstorms could help to cool us off just a touch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Ashley's Evening Forecast

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
Don Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing

Latest News

Ashley's Evening Forecast
Friday storm threat
First Alert Forecast: more strong to severe storms possible late Friday
Trees down, roads blocked after storms swept across Central Miss.
Trees snapped, roads blocked after storms sweep across Central Miss.
Temperatures moving into the low 90s just after 4 PM with showers and storms possible just...
First Alert Forecast: Much quieter this morning behind a path of severe weather that’s left plenty of damage. Storms continue tonight and into the weekend.