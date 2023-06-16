First Alert Forecast: Another round of severe storms possible this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: Things are quiet here in Central Mississippi compared to earlier this morning but another round of stronger storms will remain possible later into this evening. As of right now, over 100,000 customers are without power from the storms this morning. Conditions will remain mostly quiet with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for some of the southern counties until 8pm this evening. Another round of strong storms remains possible tonight as a slight risk remains in effect. The main threats again with this round will be damaging winds up to 60-70 mph as well as the potential for some larger hail. A brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Some may see a few lingering showers throughout the rest of tonight and into early tomorrow morning.

Saturday and Sunday: A few showers and storms will stick around Saturday morning and into around lunchtime. After that, conditions will dry out of Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. If you have any plans, looks like things will stay quiet for your evening. A stray shower could develop late Saturday night but another batch of strong to severe storms will be possible Sunday. A slight risk (2/5) is in place for Sunday. There appears to be two rounds of storms with the first one happening early Sunday morning. After that moves through we may have a small break before the next round enters Sunday afternoon.

Extended forecast: Tracking the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has now upgraded this disturbance with a 60% chance of cyclone formation in the next seven days. We are a ways out but will continue to keep you updated. Next week will continue to be hot and steamy as temperatures will be in the middle to lower 90s. A chance for showers and summertime thunderstorms could help to cool us off just a touch.

