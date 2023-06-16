St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: Video contains graphic language/images

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office released video from when deputies first arrived at the scene where prosecutors say a father killed his three sons Thursday.

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the Clermont County’s Prosecutors Office.

The video released 24 hours after the three boys died shows deputies finding Doerman sitting outside the Laurel Lindale Road home with a rifle next to him.

Court records do not reveal a motive, and Sheriff Steve Leahy declined to release it Friday morning, citing the ongoing criminal case and prosecution.

They want to make sure, he said, that nothing they say or do impacts the prosecution.

The sheriff’s office will have a complete review with the county prosecutor’s office regarding all facts they have currently, he said.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says

The children’s mother called 911 screaming, her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller driving by the shooting scene called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road, warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she is safe.

Community pondering motive after dad confesses to killing 3 sons

Court records released Friday say deputies responded to a “report of a male killing everyone in the house. Deputies came into contact with (Doerman), who resides at this address and (was) identified by witnesses as the suspect.”

Deputies found the three young boys unresponsive on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” and all three children succumbed to their injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The boys’ father was found sitting on a step outside the home and detained without incident.

Their mother was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
Don Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism, dead at 89
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Ashley's Evening Forecast
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Doctor tells Deion Sanders that he could lose his foot
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies with George County Sherriff’s Office reported to a house on...
Homemade explosive device kills one in George Co.