Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows

WARNING: Video contains graphic language/images

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office released video from when deputies first arrived at the scene where prosecutors say a father killed his three sons Thursday.

Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the Clermont County’s Prosecutors Office.

The video released 24 hours after the three boys died shows deputies finding Doerman sitting outside the Laurel Lindale Road home with a rifle next to him.

Court records do not reveal a motive, and Sheriff Steve Leahy declined to release it Friday morning, citing the ongoing criminal case and prosecution.

They want to make sure, he said, that nothing they say or do impacts the prosecution.

The sheriff’s office will have a complete review with the county prosecutor’s office regarding all facts they have currently, he said.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

The children’s mother called 911 screaming, her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller driving by the shooting scene called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road, warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she is safe.

Court records released Friday say deputies responded to a “report of a male killing everyone in the house. Deputies came into contact with (Doerman), who resides at this address and (was) identified by witnesses as the suspect.”

Deputies found the three young boys unresponsive on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” and all three children succumbed to their injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The boys’ father was found sitting on a step outside the home and detained without incident.

Their mother was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.