Doctor tells Deion Sanders that he could lose his foot

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State head football coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders could lose his foot due to recent complications.

On “Thee Pregame Show,” doctors revealed to Sanders, who has already had two of his toes amputated, that he could lose his entire foot because of blood circulation issues.

“You have to understand what the risks are,” Donald Jacobs, a surgeon, said. “Things can cascade... He can lose the foot.”

Later in the video, Sanders said that he doesn’t have feeling in the bottom of his foot.

Sanders, who arrived at the University of Colorado shortly after the end of the 2022 season to coach the Buffaloes, told the doctor that he wants to get the issue in his foot resolved this summer before the start of Colorado’s challenging 2023 season.

He missed three games in the 2021 season for JSU due to the ongoing issues.

