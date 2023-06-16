City of Jackson postpones Juneteenth celebration due to severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has postponed its Juneteenth celebration due to the severe weather the city experienced this morning and the chance of rain later tonight.

The new date for the celebration will be Monday, June 19.

According to the City, the Family Street Festival will take place at the same time as previously scheduled at the Jackson Convention Complex on Monday. The gates will open at 7 p.m.

The festival will have entertainment, pop-up shops, and food vendors. There will also be a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to see you then,” the City said in a press release.

