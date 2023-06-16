St. Jude Dream Home
Around 2,500 people in Attala County still without power after damaging storms

By Holly Emery
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATTALA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Around 2,500 people in Attala County are currently without power due to the storms that swept across Central Mississippi Thursday night.

The damaging storms also left one farmer without his barn, leaving nothing behind but debris.

“It was real quiet for a minute, but then all of the sudden, it was like a hurricane was coming through,” Ryan Lawrence, a farmer, and owner of the barn said. “I couldn’t even hear the bran blowing down because the wind was so high. It was like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

Lawrence says he was out in his field hours before the storm came through Attala County.

“We saw some black-looking clouds, but we didn’t think anything of it because we never get rain around here,” Lawrence said. “It really surprised us.”

Luckily, he says it will not take too long to rebuild the structure.

“It’s not going to be anything major,” Lawrence said. “We have insurance on some stuff. Two months ago, Rolling Fork, Silver City, Winona, and everyone else got demolished... this isn’t anything major. What they went through was far worse.”

Lawrence says nobody in his family received injuries from the storms.

