St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Affidavit reveals gruesome details on death of missing 4-year-old

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The affidavit gives details about the death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels.

According to the affidavit, the mother, Brittney Jackson told police her boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson physically attacked Samuels several weeks ago and that the child became unresponsive.

Jackson told police Hobson tried to revive Samuels but she never regained consciousness, and Jackson did not try to help her child.

The affidavit states Hobson placed the child’s body in several garbage bags and stored the body in the house until June 15.

Jackson confessed that the 4-year-old was dumped in the garbage container outside of the apartment.

The mother identified the garbage containers when police showed her pictures.

According to police, Hobson said he last saw Samuels on June 11, but police say that is “impossible” due to advance state of the body’s decomposition.

After police searched the home on Caldwell Avenue, they found the child’s remains in the bin.

On June 15, the mother made a false report of the disappearance of her child, said police.

The mother says she put Samuels to sleep and fell asleep on the couch at 11:45 p.m.

Jackson said she woke up to charge her phone and received a text from a family member that her front door was open.

She says she checked the room where the children were sleeping and found the 4-year-old missing.

This is when Memphis Police Department made the scene and issued a City Watch which led to a state and federal investigation.

Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense report.

Hobson, who police say is Jackson’s boyfriend, is charged will false offense report.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit
Juveniles flee Rankin Co. police checkpoint, crash after 3-mile pursuit
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Could Mississippi redraw its legislative districts?
Could Mississippi redraw its legislative districts?
911 system in Jackson ‘back up and running’ after storms take it out
911 system in Jackson ‘back up and running’ after storms take it out