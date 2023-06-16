911 system in Jackson ‘back up and running’ after storms take it out

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s severe storms caused outages that temporarily took out the 911 system in Jackson.

However, the system is now back up and running.

According to the city, 911 operators are once again accepting emergency calls for service.

