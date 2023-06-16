St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

911 system in Jackson ‘back up and running’ after storms take it out

911 system in Jackson ‘back up and running’ after storms take it out
911 system in Jackson ‘back up and running’ after storms take it out(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday’s severe storms caused outages that temporarily took out the 911 system in Jackson.

However, the system is now back up and running.

According to the city, 911 operators are once again accepting emergency calls for service.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
GPD says 20-year-old David Harrell from Biloxi was arrested Thursday morning.
Gulfport Police make arrest in hit-and-run injuring 13-year-old
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

Could Mississippi redraw its legislative districts?
Could Mississippi redraw its legislative districts?
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Trees down, roads blocked after storms swept across Central Miss.
Trees snapped, roads blocked after storms sweep across Central Miss.
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm
Canton man killed when tree falls onto his carport during Friday storm