Preliminary reports show 30 homes in three counties damaged by Wed. storms

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Preliminary reports show at least 30 homes in three counties were damaged by severe weather on June 14.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 15 homes were damaged in Forrest County, 10 homes were damaged in Humphreys County and five were damaged in Lawrence County. One church in Lawrence County also sustained damage, MEMA reports.

Numbers do not include structures in Holmes and Attala counties, which were also hard-hit by the storm.

MEMA Chief Communications Officer Malary White hopes to have reports from those counties by Friday morning.

“We haven’t received official reports. We know there is damage though,” she said.

Structural damage has been reported in Attala, including a barn south of Highway 12.

In Attala County, this barn no match for the high winds that came through yesterday, completely destroyed on County Rd 4167 south of Highway 12. Many residents are still without power throughout the county. More on our later newscasts @WLBT #mswx pic.twitter.com/1ytsr9Qe5F — Mike Evans (@crabblers) June 15, 2023

As of Thursday afternoon, approximately 8,100 customers were still without power, including nearly 3,300 in Holmes, 2,479 in Attala and 1,064 in Humphries, Entergy Mississippi reports.

