Preliminary reports show 30 homes in three counties damaged by Wed. storms

A barn along County Road 4167 in Attala County was destroyed by high winds brought in by a June...
A barn along County Road 4167 in Attala County was destroyed by high winds brought in by a June 13 storm.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Preliminary reports show at least 30 homes in three counties were damaged by severe weather on June 14.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 15 homes were damaged in Forrest County, 10 homes were damaged in Humphreys County and five were damaged in Lawrence County. One church in Lawrence County also sustained damage, MEMA reports.

Numbers do not include structures in Holmes and Attala counties, which were also hard-hit by the storm.

MEMA Chief Communications Officer Malary White hopes to have reports from those counties by Friday morning.

“We haven’t received official reports. We know there is damage though,” she said.

Structural damage has been reported in Attala, including a barn south of Highway 12.

As of Thursday afternoon, approximately 8,100 customers were still without power, including nearly 3,300 in Holmes, 2,479 in Attala and 1,064 in Humphries, Entergy Mississippi reports.

