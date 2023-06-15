No agreement yet in effort to combine Jackson’s water and sewer cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys have less than a week to respond to questions that could determine the future control of Jackson’s failing sewer system.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate gave attorneys representing the city, state, and federal government until June 21 to respond to questions related to his previous order combining the city’s ongoing water and sewer cases.

The order comes more than a month after Wingate ordered the cases to be combined and after attorneys representing parties in the case have repeatedly asked for more time to comply with the order.

Judge Wingate orders attorneys to answer several questions regarding the city's sewer consent decree by June 21. (WLBT)

The proposal was initially due to the judge by May 23.

However, on that day, attorneys for the Environmental Protection Agency and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality asked to have until June 23 to provide a status update.

In that 20-page report, attorneys argued they could not negotiate terms in front of the judge due to confidentiality agreements.

In December 2021, a magistrate judge ordered most documents and correspondence related to consent decree renegotiations. That order was handed down by Magistrate Robert Myers after WLBT filed record requests for a copy of the financial model Jackson used in raising its water and sewer rates.

Earlier this year, the Mississippi State Department of Health and ITPM Ted Henifin also agreed to be bound by that order.

“The parties and the ITPM have agreed that maintaining the confidentiality of settlement communications helps ‘facilitate the free exchange of information [and] the expression of unvarnished opinions,’” attorneys wrote.

The following day, Wingate extended his initial deadline to June 6, which he says was the date originally proposed by the city of Jackson to finalize the proposal.

“This court... cannot overlook the gravity of this matter, as the sewer issues may present an imminent and substantial endangerment to the health of persons,” Wingate wrote.

Jackson entered into a sewer consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice and EPA in March 2013.

The order was designed to help the city bring its sewer system into compliance with the federal Clean Water Act. However, city and federal officials say the sewer system continues to deteriorate.

Wingate ordered the cases combined, in part, so he could place the sewer system under the control of the interim third-party manager, the same person he put in charge of the water system last November.

The judge said if an agreement could not be reached by that time, he would hold a hearing to determine why.

In a joint motion for relief filed on June 6, representatives for the parties involved told Wingate they had “engaged in extensive efforts” but had yet to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, they argued more time was needed to not only hammer out a deal but to get several agencies to sign off on it.

“Any proposed agreement is subject to the review and approval of high-level government officials at the Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency, and MDEQ,” they wrote. “Similarly, the city must obtain city council approval.”

Attorneys asked for more time, asking the judge for another extension to at least June 21.

A hearing on that motion was slated for Thursday, June 15. However, that hearing was canceled on Wednesday, a day after the judge submitted his questions to attorneys.

