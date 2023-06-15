St. Jude Dream Home
Motorcyclist runs from police, crashes into ditch in Jackson

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital Police are investigating circumstances that led to a chase on Robinson Road Thursday afternoon.

Reports of a man on a motorcycle firing a weapon prompted police to follow the motorcyclist, who was driving erratically nearby at about 4 p.m.

The motorcyclist fled, leading officers on a brief chase before wrecking into a ditch near the intersection of Robinson and Ewing.

Police are searching for the reported firearm, according to Capital Police Chief Bo Luckey.

