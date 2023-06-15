Motorcyclist runs from police, crashes into ditch in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capital Police are investigating circumstances that led to a chase on Robinson Road Thursday afternoon.

Reports of a man on a motorcycle firing a weapon prompted police to follow the motorcyclist, who was driving erratically nearby at about 4 p.m.

The motorcyclist fled, leading officers on a brief chase before wrecking into a ditch near the intersection of Robinson and Ewing.

Police are searching for the reported firearm, according to Capital Police Chief Bo Luckey.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.