Mother of pregnant woman killed in Jackson vows to never let her daughter’s case go cold

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “With every breath in my body that God gives me, I will not let her case go cold.”

That was Anitra Earl, the mother of 21-year-old Ayairia Anderson. Earl was just a month or so away from having another grandchild.

“This was her first child,” Earl said of Anderson. “She didn’t even get to experience motherhood. They stole that from her. They stole that from her.”

Earl says Anderson was enjoying a Saturday night out with her friends at Soop’s Bar and Grill on Country Club Drive in west Jackson.

While heading home for the night, she got caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to JPD, Anderson was getting onto I-220 at Industrial Drive when she was shot once in the leg and another time in the head.

Her aunt, Katina Eggleston, recalled the moments inside University of Mississippi Medical Center following the shooting.

“Once we got to the hospital, they really wasn’t telling me anything. Once I got there, it took them almost two hours to, like, tell me something. Once they told me they were taking her up to the ICU, they [also told me they] had done an emergency C-section on her.”

Anderson did not make it. And her unborn son that she had already named Jedari Ja’khi Davis did not survive the emergency C-section.

“This hurt us. Two people did not live because of senseless gun violence. It makes no sense. This shooting needs to stop. The bullet is gonna land somewhere,” Earl said.

