Johnny Mount sentenced to life in prison for killing Biloxi Waffle House waitress

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The jury has returned with their verdict; they say Johnny Mount is guilty of killing Julie Brightwell at a Biloxi Waffle House in 2015.

Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner says Mount was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The case went to jury for deliberations at 11 a.m. Thursday after two days of trial.

In closing arguments, defense attorney Jim Davis began by quoting the Bible: “Father forgive them for they know not what they did.”

Davis continued by arguing Mount was delusional and didn’t know what he was doing that November night in 2015.

Davis reminded the jury Judge Lisa Dodson instructed them that in order to reach a guilty verdict “jurors must believe Mount appreciated the nature and quality of his act,” which Davis says due to Mount’s mental state he did not.

Davis also asked jurors to consider that Mount didn’t run away from the scene following the shooting.

Assistant District Attorney Billy Stage gave the jury a checklist of what they need in order to find him guilty.

ADA George Huffman told the jury Mount knew what he was doing before and after the shooting because he had been drinking that night and knew enough not to drive. He also argued that Mount knew it was wrong to urinate in public, which is why he went to the restroom.

Huffman told WLOX, the jury’s verdict will finally bring peace to Brightwell’s family.

“This has been something that’s been going on for a long time. It’s something that we are obviously very pleased with the jury’s verdict. This is a very brutal crime that took place, and we just hope that this helps in the healing process for Julie’s family,” Huffman said.

The prosecution asked the jury to remember that while testifying Wednesday, Mount demonstrated how he took the safety off his gun and pulled the trigger. Prosecution once again played the video from inside the Waffle House showing Brightwell trying to take cover before Mount shot her in the head.

Johnny Mount is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 shooting death of Biloxi Waffle House waitress Julie Brightwell.

“The defendant might have turned himself in that night, but he is running from accountability,” said Assistant District Attorney George Huffman.

After the jury was sent to deliberate, Judge Lisa Dodson told the attorneys “I am more sure now after further findings that he is competent to stand trial,” citing Mount was aware of what was happening while testifying.

After the jury’s verdict, Davis read a statement on behalf of Mount’s family.

“The family of Johnny Mount would like to extend their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Julie Brightwell,” Davis read. “After a severe accident resulting in a traumatic brain injury, the Johnny they knew and loved was lost. They are saddened that the loss of their loved one caused the loss of Julie and brought pain and grief to her friends and family.”

