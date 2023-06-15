St. Jude Dream Home
Hattiesburg teen progresses to Round 2 of USA International Ballet Competition

Alexei Orohovsky in Italy
Alexei Orohovsky in Italy(Photo provided by Katya Orohovsky)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Alexei Orohovsky, a 16-year-old who grew up in Hattiesburg, is progressing to Round Two of the 12th USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson.

According to Katya Orohovsky, Alexei’s mother, he will be competing Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

“I am so honored to have made it to Round Two,” said Alexei. “All of the dancers here are amazing, so I consider myself very lucky to have passed. It has been such an incredible experience so far!”

A list of Round Two competitors was released by the USA IBC Wednesday morning. Alexei will be competing in the junior male category.

Alexei competed in Round One on Sunday night. He is believed to be one of the few dancers in Mississippi to ever have competed in the event.

Hattiesburg teen competing in USA International Ballet Competition

Tickets for Round Two can be bought on the USA International Ballet Competition’s website.

