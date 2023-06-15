St. Jude Dream Home
Gluckstadt board clears way for Christian nonprofit’s respite center

A respite center planned for Gluckstadt could serve up to 30 families of individuals living with disabilities.(Dale Partners/Joni and Friends Mississippi)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major hurdle has been cleared in a Christian nonprofit’s efforts to create a respite center for people living with disabilities, their families, and their caregivers.

On Wednesday, the Gluckstadt Board of Aldermen granted a conditional use permit for Joni’s House.

The permit was approved on a unanimous vote.

Now, Joni and Friends will purchase the land needed for the $16 million project and will begin fundraising for it.

“I’m thrilled that they understand the impact of this to their community, to our families. It’s exciting,” said Martie Kwasny, regional director for Joni and Friends in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Kwasny hopes to have a ground-breaking ceremony for the first phase of the project in August, with construction beginning in January.

The first phase will include the respite center and potentially a facility for day programs. It will be able to serve approximately 30 families at a time and will provide such amenities as a coffee shop and a barn where the nonprofit will host its annual barnyard dance.

A conditional use permit was needed because part of the property is zoned for agricultural, and part is zoned for residential use. The acreage is located in the city’s northeast corner.

Mayor Walter Morrison says the project, once completed, will provide a much-needed service, by giving breaks to the families and caregivers of those living with disabilities.

“I have not been in a situation yet where I’ve had to take care of a child or an elderly parent, but I can only imagine how difficult that must be,” he said. “I’m glad they’re going to be in our city.”

