Future of 350-acre plot in Madison Co. now in the hands of circuit court

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A decision that could bring hotels, motels and other businesses to a tract of vacant land along Bozeman Road is being appealed to the Madison County Circuit Court.

On Thursday, the city of Madison filed notice that it was appealing the board of supervisors’ decision to rezone some 350 acres of land from special use district to C-2 commercial.

The notice comes less than two weeks after supervisors narrowly approved a request from the Minnie J. Bozeman Family Limited Partnership to rezone the property, which is located between Bozeman Road and I-55 North, in the footprint of the Reunion Parkway expansion project.

The city argues that the county’s decision violates state statute and the county’s zoning ordinance, which requires a change in the character of the surrounding area before rezoning can be approved.

Supporters point to commercial development across the county citing the need for the rezoning.

Opponents say none of the projects cited by the Bozeman family’s attorney are near the 350-acre site.

Madison also claims the rezoning violates state law prohibiting contract zoning, saying the county agreed to change the property’s classification in exchange for right-of-way for the Reunion expansion.

A portion of the project would extend Reunion Parkway from Bozeman to I-55, through the middle of the Bozeman property.

The family is seeking to rezone approximately 350 acres from SU-1 to commercial. (Madison County Board of Supervisors)

Richard Skinner, an agent for the Bozeman family, previously denied there was any agreement between the county and the partnership.

The city is asking for the court to reverse the board of supervisors’ decision and instruct the board to deny the Bozeman Partnership’s application for rezoning.

