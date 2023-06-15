First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A first weather alert day is in effect through tonight for damaging wind and hail; and the possibility of an isolated tornado. This is a hit or miss type system that could produce severe weather in limited areas over the next couple of days at various times of day. An unsettled weather pattern is here for the next few days and possibly into this weekend. We have a stalled front across the region and a northwesterly flow that will deliver minor sized disturbances to our area every 12 hours or so. This may result in strong to severe thunderstorms at times with hail and wind, and of course torrential rain and frequent lightning. An enhanced risk or level 3 out of 5 for severe weather has been depicted for our area today by the storm prediction center. Most of this weather will clear out Friday or this weekend allowing a high-pressure system to move in and dry us out, while at the same time, warm us up. Expect highs closer to 90 or in the lower 90s through Friday, but then escalating into the middle and upper 90s this weekend and next week. The humidity will also have us see the heat index push 105 to 110 degrees as well, which could cause heat stress danger. Overnight and morning lows will be near 70 degrees. The average high and low this time of year is 90 and 69 degrees. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:09pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.