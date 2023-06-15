St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: Strong to severe storms track north of I-20 this morning and looks to continue through noon! Unsettled weather continues Friday and into the weekend.

Our unsettled weather pattern continues today and Friday. This weekend also shows chances for showers and storms on Sunday.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Thursday!

We are still tracking a few storms across the viewing area this morning. Temperatures to begin are in the low 70s to upper 60s this morning. As we continue into the morning and afternoon, we still track storms in the forecast. A few of our storms this morning and afternoon could be strong to severe still, we are under a Slight Risk for severe weather. Highs today will reach into the low 90s.

Tracking severe storms across the area this Thursday. Storms are expected to continue for us on Friday and this weekend.

Lows tonight will fall to the low 70s. Storms are also likely tonight going into Friday.

Friday, our storm chances continue with a Slight Risk for severe weather. A 2 out of 5, which we are expecting strong to severe storms on Friday. Highs will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s. Partly sunny skies for the conditions.

Lows will fall to the low 70s and upper 60s. Partly cloudy overnight going into Saturday.

This Weekend:

Storms are still possible across Central and South Mississippi. Highs will remain in the low to middle 90s. Due to our rain chances continuing through the weekend and the chances for cloud cover, this has helped keep down our temperatures. We will continue to monitor the heat stress conditions over the weekend. But, with temperatures falling from the upper 90s, that helps bring down the stressing heat.

Lows over the weekend hold to the low 70s, with partly cloudy skies.

Next Week: Each day holds chances for showers and storms. Monday through Wednesday, we are tracking mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs remain in the low 90s, with lows continuing into the low 70s.

