First Alert Forecast: risk for strong storms to continue this afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The threat of strong to severe storms will be present once again this afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch continues for the southern half of central Mississippi until 5 PM. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary concerns with most storms today, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. This batch of storms will gradually make progress southward over the next few hours before likely moving out this evening. Shower and thunderstorm chances will hang around overnight with low temperatures in the 70s.

A severe thunderstorm WATCH is now in effect for counties south of I-20 until 5 PM. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with storms today, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. #mswx pic.twitter.com/pf40XyNx2l — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) June 15, 2023

More waves of rain and storms could pass through the area throughout the day Friday. Like recent days, any storms that develop could have the potential of becoming strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. Most of the area is included under a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ for this severe weather threat.

Unfortunately, most data keeps the region under this unsettled weather pattern for a while. Periodic storms will not only be possible over the weekend at times, but into upcoming work week as well. At times you aren’t seeing the rain, it could be quite steamy out as heat stress conditions creep up. Afternoon temperatures look to be in the 90s this weekend/early next week with possible heat indices in the 100s.

