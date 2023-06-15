St. Jude Dream Home
First Alert Forecast: risk for strong storms to continue this afternoon

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The threat of strong to severe storms will be present once again this afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch continues for the southern half of central Mississippi until 5 PM. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary concerns with most storms today, but a tornado cannot be ruled out. This batch of storms will gradually make progress southward over the next few hours before likely moving out this evening. Shower and thunderstorm chances will hang around overnight with low temperatures in the 70s.

More waves of rain and storms could pass through the area throughout the day Friday. Like recent days, any storms that develop could have the potential of becoming strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail. Most of the area is included under a ‘Slight 2/5 Risk’ for this severe weather threat.

Unfortunately, most data keeps the region under this unsettled weather pattern for a while. Periodic storms will not only be possible over the weekend at times, but into upcoming work week as well. At times you aren’t seeing the rain, it could be quite steamy out as heat stress conditions creep up. Afternoon temperatures look to be in the 90s this weekend/early next week with possible heat indices in the 100s.

First Alert Forecast: