First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our first alert weather team is giving you the first alert on Friday morning’s commute. Storms with damaging wind and hail could push through the area between 3 and 8 am. An unsettled weather pattern will continue for the next few days through this weekend. We have a stalled front across the region and a northwesterly flow that will deliver minor sized disturbances to our area every 12 to 18 hours or so. This may result in strong to severe thunderstorms at times with hail and wind, and of course torrential rain and frequent lightning. Most of this weather will clear out Friday or this weekend allowing a high-pressure system to move in and dry us out, while at the same time, warm us up. Expect highs in the lower 90s Friday, but then escalating into the middle and upper 90s this weekend and next week. The humidity will also have us see the heat index push 105 to 110 degrees as well, which could cause heat stress danger. Overnight and morning lows will be near 70 degrees. The average high and low this time of year is 90 and 70 degrees. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:09pm.

