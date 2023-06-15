Federal judge hears additional arguments related to HB 1020 and SB 2343 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Controversial House Bill 1020 is set to take effect in less than a month.

Almost immediately after passage, lawsuits were filed in state and federal courts. Those arguments center around concerns about appointing some judges rather than electing them.

Wednesday’s federal court hearing raised questions about who should be part of the lawsuit moving forward.

Leaving the federal courthouse on May 22, Chief Justice Mike Randolph was asked for comment.

“Really don’t want to talk about we just wait till Friday to we get a decision from the judge,” noted Randolph.

But now, he’s taking a different approach, at least in the courtroom, taking his attorney’s place at the podium in federal court on more than one occasion Wednesday.

He said “I’ve never seen a circus like this one,” and noted he was afraid to leave the courtroom for fear that false statements would be made by the plaintiffs about what he’s done or plans to do.

His concern is why the NAACP is still bringing up questions of whether he should stay on as a party in the House Bill 1020 lawsuit after he was dismissed on judicial immunity.

Randolph says there’s no precedence for a chief justice being sued in multiple courts in a case questioning the constitutionality of a law. He handed out multiple documents to both the attorneys and members of the media.

One of those was highlighting the number of cases that have been appointed, broken down by county. He uses that to say Hinds County hasn’t been singled out.

Another issue being discussed in federal court Wednesday deals with House Bill 1020′s companion bill, Senate Bill 2343. It touches on the expanded jurisdiction of Capitol Police, something plaintiffs say is racially discriminatory.

A coalition of groups also filed suit against that bill and want the two suits to be consolidated.

Judge Henry Wingate has not yet made a ruling in either matter.

