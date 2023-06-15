COGIC pastor’s son charged with pulling gun on woman during dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The son of a Memphis COGIC bishop has been arrested and charged after pulling a gun on a woman in the church parking lot.

On February 12, the victim was at the COGIC church with family for church services.

The victim and the family wanted to see the pastor but were denied by the pastor’s family and church members.

This led to a verbal argument between the victim and the surrounding family of the pastor.

Cedric Taylor, the pastor’s son, the suspect in question, pulled a gun on the victim and pointed it at the victim’s torso.

On February 28, the victim contacted an investigator and informed them of the events at the church.

The victim identified Taylor as the man that pulled the gun and threatened to shoot.

Taylor is now facing an aggravated assault charge and is awaiting his next day in court.

