CEO of St. Dominic resigns, accepts new job opportunity ‘closer to family’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The CEO of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson is resigning in order to accept a new job opportunity “closer to family.”

According to Meredith Bailess, the senior director of marketing and communications at St. Dominic, Scott Kashman’s last day will be July 7.

He has already accepted a new job with a different health care system.

“We are appreciative of Scott’s commitment to the Jackson community and his leadership of our team through a difficult financial environment and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bailess. “We pray all the best for Scott and wish him well in his new endeavors.”

The news of Kashman’s resignation comes the same week as the resignation of Singing River Health System’s CEO, Tiffany Murdock.

Kristin Wolkart, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System Chief Nursing Officer, will act as interim market president of St. Dominic beginning June 20.

Before her time as health system CNO, Kristin served as the market president for St. Francis Health and has served with the organization for 28 years.

