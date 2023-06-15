St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

CEO of St. Dominic resigns, accepts new job opportunity ‘closer to family’

CEO of St. Dominic resigns, accepts new job opportunity ‘closer to family’
CEO of St. Dominic resigns, accepts new job opportunity ‘closer to family’(Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The CEO of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson is resigning in order to accept a new job opportunity “closer to family.”

According to Meredith Bailess, the senior director of marketing and communications at St. Dominic, Scott Kashman’s last day will be July 7.

He has already accepted a new job with a different health care system.

“We are appreciative of Scott’s commitment to the Jackson community and his leadership of our team through a difficult financial environment and the end of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bailess. “We pray all the best for Scott and wish him well in his new endeavors.”

The news of Kashman’s resignation comes the same week as the resignation of Singing River Health System’s CEO, Tiffany Murdock.

Kristin Wolkart, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System Chief Nursing Officer, will act as interim market president of St. Dominic beginning June 20.

Before her time as health system CNO, Kristin served as the market president for St. Francis Health and has served with the organization for 28 years.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
Coroner called to Clark Avenue crime scene
2 men found dead in Jackson Wednesday morning; killed in separate incidents, police say
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Ayairia Anderson
Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
A barn along County Road 4167 in Attala County was destroyed by high winds brought in by a June...
Preliminary reports show 30 homes in three counties damaged by Wed. storms
(L to R: Miracle Brown, Symone Brown, Willie Love)
Two children in Scott Co. not seen in 3 months; believed to be in danger, officials say
Willie Mooris Library Closed to the Public Until Further Notice
Another Jackson library is closed due to air conditioning issues