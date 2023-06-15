St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Caught on camera: Cement tanker catches fire, explodes in Texas

Fire officials say the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire. (WFAA via CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (WFAA) - A cement tanker exploded in Texas after fire officials say its extension boom hit some power lines.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near U.S. Route 75 in Richardson, Texas. The city’s fire department says the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire.

As the tanker was set ablaze, helicopter video showed it explode.

The truck operator got out safely, and officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews needed to wait for the power line to be shut off before starting to put out the blaze.

Power was knocked out to about 1,200 customers in the area, due to the downed power line, but has since been restored.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate
Coroner called to Clark Avenue crime scene
2 men found dead in Jackson Wednesday morning; killed in separate incidents, police say
Ayairia Anderson
Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the League of Conservation Voters annual capital dinner in...
Biden targets junk fees with executives from Live Nation, SeatGeek and Airbnb
WLBT at 5a
Los Angeles County Public Health Emergency Operations officials leave St. Anthony's Croatian...
Migrants bused from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls ‘despicable stunt’
City officials react after more than 40 migrants bused to Los Angeles