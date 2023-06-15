Another Jackson library is closed due to air conditioning issues

St. Jude Dream Home
Willie Mooris Library Closed to the Public Until Further Notice(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another Jackson library is closed due to an air conditioning issue.

On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Jackson/Hinds Library System closed the Willie Morris Library, due to an issue involving its faulty air conditioner and floor glue.

A notice was placed on the branch’s front door early this morning, saying it was closed “due to unforeseen operational challenges.”

“We’re unable to control the air conditioner. It keeps freezing the building to 50 degrees,” said JHLS Executive Director Floyd Council. “We have two choices: turn the air conditioner off or turn the heat on.”

“Fifty degrees is way too cold for children, our staff, and [older adults] to be in the building.”

Council says that the dramatic swing in temperatures inside the Old Canton Road building has caused the glue on a portion of the floor to become so sticky that it is now a tripping hazard.

“Until it gets removed or we find a way to dry it out, I don’t know what other choice we have,” he said.

Morris reopened in early May after being closed in January 28 due to “substantial water damage caused by broken pipes.”

A portion of the carpet had to be taken up as a result of that water damage, exposing the floor adhesive.

Council says he hopes to have a solution to the problem in the next couple of days and is looking to the city for help.

Morris is the third JHLS branch to be closed. Welty is closed for the summer due to a lack of air conditioning. Richard Wright also is closed due to the lack of air, as well as sewer issues.

Last fall, crews tore down the former Charles Tisdale Library on Northside Drive, five years after it was abandoned by the library system.

