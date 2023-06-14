Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two truck-driving brothers from South Carolina were identified Wednesday afternoon (June 14) as the people killed in a deadly morning accident on Interstate 10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

The 3 a.m. crash on westbound I-10 in Hancock County claimed the lives of 29-year-old Oleg Tarasevich and his 24-year-old brother Yakov Tarasevich.

The siblings from Chesnee, S.C., were hauling five vehicles in a 2023 Volvo Commercial Auto Transporter when their semi-truck left the road and overturned about two miles from the state line. Both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Calvin Robertson said the cleanup process after the crash took nearly 10 hours. Morning commuters eventually were able to proceed in a single lane of traffic, and all lanes were reopened at 1 p.m.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was on hand to clean up fuel leaks and chemicals that may be on the roadway, Robertson said.

“Don’t drive distracted, because large-scale wrecks like this commonly cause secondary wrecks,” Robertson said.

