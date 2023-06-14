St. Jude Dream Home
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Two truck-driving brothers killed in morning crash that shut down I-10 near La.-Miss. state line

Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and...
Two people are dead following a fatal accident near the state line on I-10 westbound, and interstate lanes were closed Wednesday (June 14) morning causing traffic delays, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.(Josh Roberson)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two truck-driving brothers from South Carolina were identified Wednesday afternoon (June 14) as the people killed in a deadly morning accident on Interstate 10 near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

The 3 a.m. crash on westbound I-10 in Hancock County claimed the lives of 29-year-old Oleg Tarasevich and his 24-year-old brother Yakov Tarasevich.

The siblings from Chesnee, S.C., were hauling five vehicles in a 2023 Volvo Commercial Auto Transporter when their semi-truck left the road and overturned about two miles from the state line. Both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Calvin Robertson said the cleanup process after the crash took nearly 10 hours. Morning commuters eventually were able to proceed in a single lane of traffic, and all lanes were reopened at 1 p.m.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was on hand to clean up fuel leaks and chemicals that may be on the roadway, Robertson said.

“Don’t drive distracted, because large-scale wrecks like this commonly cause secondary wrecks,” Robertson said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayairia Anderson
Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
Wilton Williams III
15-year-old captured after opening fire at apartment complex swimming pool
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
Multiple people arrested for aiding escapee, including his mother; Escapee still missing
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

Latest News

Power lines
More than 13K without power as severe weather rips across Central Miss.
WLBT at 4p
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Berkeley County bus driver changes kindergartner’s life
Driver struck, dragged by train in Flowood
Driver struck, dragged by train in Flowood
Gavel
3 Batesville men sentenced to over 10 years in prison for robbing postal worker