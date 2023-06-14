Things To Know Wednesday, June 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate

A former Vicksburg correctional officer lost her job for what she believed was right, and nearly a month later, she isn’t having second thoughts. Roberta Bell isn’t a stereotypical C.O. that you see in movies or T.V. shows that come off as hard-nosed and brash. She’s caring, light-hearted, and willing to make sacrifices for the people around her regardless of their social class. That includes the inmates she interacted with nearly every day at the Louisiana Transitional Center for Women in Tallulah. Bell worked at LTCW for over three years, but a few months ago, she was presented with a challenging situation.

2. Alert Day Forecast: Alert Day is in motion for central and south Mississippi as we’re tracking waves of storms across the area for Wednesday and Thursday!

We are under an Alert Day for Wednesday and Thursday as we are tracking strong to severe storms to be impactful across central and south Mississippi. (WLBT)

WEDNESDAY: More potential waves of storms will likely pass through the area on Wednesday as well. The risk for severe weather is slightly higher today, especially near/north of I-20 where a Moderate 4/5 Risk’ is now in place. The main threats with severe storms tomorrow will include hail up to 2″ and damaging wind gusts above 80 Miles per Hour. Timing for any intense storms looks best during the afternoon hours into the night. The tornado threat is also a factor that we will have to monitor today!

3. Pregnant woman killed in Jackson after being shot in the head during crossfire

Ayairia Anderson (Anderson family)

A shooting off Industrial Drive killed a pregnant 21-year-old Jackson woman on June 11. The incident has been ruled a homicide, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. Ayairia Anderson was eight months pregnant when she was shot in the head and leg late Saturday night after leaving Soop’s, a restaurant and bar on Country Club Drive. She and other patrons left in a hurry when a fight broke out, according to Anderson’s aunt, Katina Eggleston, who said Anderson’s friends had attempted to revive her after calling 911. Friends told Eggleston that while attempting to leave in her vehicle, Anderson was caught in the crossfire, Eggleston said. The car she was driving crashed at an overpass.

