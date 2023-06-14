Teen arrested after Byram chase ends in Jackson, 2 still at large

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Jackson on June 12.

The incident unfolded when officers from the Byram Police Department received information about a stolen black Kia Soul, last seen on Byram Drive near Terry Road.

At 3:30 p.m., the on-duty dispatcher alerted officers about the stolen vehicle, which had been reported to the Jackson Police Department.

A press release says officers searched the area for the stolen Kia Soul and spotted the vehicle around Siwell Road near Byram Drive.

According to the release, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the driver of the stolen Kia Soul refused to stop and a pursuit ensued into the city of Jackson.

The chase continued until the stolen Kia Soul crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Forest Hill Road and Terry Road.

Officers witnessed three unknown black males exit the vehicle and flee on foot. The press release says an assault rifle was discovered lying on the ground near the rear driver’s side of the stolen vehicle.

Officers then established a perimeter around the area and successfully apprehended a 17-year-old who hid behind a residence on Forest Hill Drive. Additionally, officers learned that the recovered assault rifle had been stolen from another state.

The Byram Police Department is still searching for two individuals involved in the chase.

If you have any knowledge of their whereabouts, please contact the Byram Police Department at (601) 327-7747 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477). You can also submit anonymous tips through www.P3tips.com/116 using your mobile device or computer.

